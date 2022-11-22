A﻿ document setting out the economic impacts of a maritime disaster in the Western Isles at the end of World War One has been selected for a new exhibition.

M﻿ore than 200 men died when their ship, HMY Ioliare, was wrecked on a reef near Stornoway in Lewis on 1 January 1919.

Most of those who died were from Lewis or Harris, but many communities across the Western Isles were affected.

A﻿ petition was raised in July 1921 to alert authorities to the emotional and economic effects of the loss of so many men to the isles.

C﻿rofting and fishing were the main sources of livelihood at the time.

T﻿he petition warned of the high rates of unemployment and cost of living, and the collapse of the isles' fishing industry.

J﻿ulia Fraser, who started the petition, was the first woman to enter local government in the Western Isles when she was elected to Lewis District Committee in 1919.

T﻿he document was rediscovered in 2017 by an archivist in a council store, and is held in the care of local authority archive service, Tasglann nan Eilean.

The petition has been selected as one of 20 historical documents to mark the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Council on Archives, external.

Items from the archives of Aberdeen and Dundee city councils, Scottish Jewish Archive Centre and Scottish Ornithologists' Club are also in the new Twenty Treasures list.