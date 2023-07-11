Speaking in the Senedd, Mr Davies asked why the minister had not read the papers.

Mark Drakeford initially said he would not "offer a running commentary on the inquiry".

But he added: "All ministers when they become responsible for a new portfolio, receive an enormous amount of information from their civil servants.

"It summarises a huge amount of what they will need to know. It indicates to them where they will need to do further and more in-depth reading, and ministers follow that advice.

"Any suggestion that a minister could embark upon a back catalogue of documents produced over a period of 15 years and at the same time, discharge their everyday responsibilities, it simply does not reflect the way in which government is conducted in Wales or in any other part of the United Kingdom."

Mr Gething was health minister until shortly after the 2021 election, when he was moved to his current economy brief.

Following Mr Drakeford's defence, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives told the Senedd: "How can we have confidence that he's going to be able to deal with the economic picture that's unfolding here in Wales?

"For the third month running Wales has had the highest unemployment figures of any part of the United Kingdom."