A dog has been rescued after falling from a cliff in Cornwall.

St Ives and HM Coastguard Portreath Rescue Teams were called to Porthkidney beach to rescue Quince the Labrador on Saturday.

The dog landed on a ledge approximately 50ft (15m) on the 300ft (91m) cliff, where a rope technician retrieved him from.

The coastguard team said Quince was unharmed and returned to his owner, and reminded pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash at all times when walking near cliffs.