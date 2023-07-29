Dog rescued after falling off Cornwall cliff

Rescue team saving dog from Cornwall cliff pathSt Ives Coastguard Rescue Team

Quince the Labrador was unharmed and handed back to his owner

A dog has been rescued after falling from a cliff in Cornwall.

St Ives and HM Coastguard Portreath Rescue Teams were called to Porthkidney beach to rescue Quince the Labrador on Saturday.

The dog landed on a ledge approximately 50ft (15m) on the 300ft (91m) cliff, where a rope technician retrieved him from.

The coastguard team said Quince was unharmed and returned to his owner, and reminded pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash at all times when walking near cliffs.

