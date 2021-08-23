'Miracle' sunburned dolphin gives birth to calf

A dolphin that survived being badly burned after stranding on mudflats has given birth to a calf.

Known to conservationists as Spirtle, the bottlenose dolphin was badly injured while she was stranded out of water for 24 hours in the Cromarty Firth, in the Highlands.

She was spotted by chance by a couple who had got lost trying to drive to a dolphin-watching spot miles away on the Moray Firth in May 2016.

Rescuers refloated the dolphin but feared she would eventually succumb to her injuries.