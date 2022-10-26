Nottinghamshire Police said the building also had electricity "haphazardly" bypassed to power the factory.

No arrests have yet been made following the discovery, which was made at about 09:15 BST on Monday.

Insp Matt Ward said: “We have been able to dismantle a cannabis grow that looked an accident waiting to happen.

“As these pictures clearly show, the haphazard way that electricity was bypassed to fuel this grow was incredibly dangerous and irresponsible in the extreme.

“When you consider the close proximity of this address to other buildings next to it on the high street, a fire caused by this illicit enterprise could’ve easily spread and put other people at risk."