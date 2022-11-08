Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her first child via surrogate.

The Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect star shared the first picture of daughter Royce Lilly online, describing her as a "beautiful miracle".

She also thanked the "gorgeous" surrogate for carrying her.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!", said the 42-year-old.

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

She added: "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The best gift!"

Wilson also posted a series of images of her surrounded by balloons, decorations and friends, at her celebratory baby shower, via her Instagram story.

She went on to say she was "learning quickly" about being a mother, while offering "much respect to all the mums out there".