Liberal Democrats councillor David Kendall said that between March 2020 and March 2023 there were 1,051 fly-tipping incidents, which cost the council £80,000 to clear up.

Since the booking systems introduction, there have been 338 fly-tip incidents which have cost £20,000 to remove, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Kendall said: "Our residents want the freedom to visit a recycling centre when it suits them.

"If we want to encourage our residents to recycle responsibly, then we need to make the process as simple and as easy as possible.

"Fly-tipping is a serious problem and a booking system at the recycling centre is not helping us address it."

However, Conservative councillor Thomas Bridge said his figures suggest fly-tipping was not linked to the booking system.

A spokesperson for Essex Country Council said: "We are committed to working with councils, the Environment Agency and other enforcement bodies in Essex to ensure the appropriate investigations and action is taken against those that choose to fly-tip.

"Throughout the initial pilot of bookings for large vehicles and for all vehicles using Rayleigh Recycling Centre, we received no reports of increased fly-tipping incidents in the county linked to the booking trial.

"National studies carried out by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs last year also did not identify any link between booking systems and fly-tipping.

"We believe that by removing any barriers to access through offering same-day bookings, and by offering nearly 50,000 booking slots at recycling centres per week in the summer months, there is no excuse for fly-tipping."

All recycling centres across Essex offer same-day bookings which can be secured up to 15 minutes in advance of visiting a centre.

The booking system at Essex recycling centres is a trial, lasting for nine months.