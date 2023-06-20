Mum whose baby died in NHS scandal supports strikes
At a glance
Rhiannon Davies and Richard Stanton lost their baby in 2009 after just six hours in what had seemed like a normal pregnancy
The couple tirelessly campaigned for scrutiny of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust
The Ockenden report revealed 201 babies and nine women could have survived with better maternity care
Ms Davies said she thinks the NHS has been "beaten down" and staff should be "paid properly"
A mum who spent years campaigning for scrutiny of an NHS trust after her baby died six hours after birth says she supports the NHS strikes.
Rhiannon Davies, originally from Brecon, Powys told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast she believed the NHS had been "beaten down and worn down".
Ms Davies said: "I feel that it's almost a government policy to get it to its knees so that it can privatise and make more money off the back of it."
The UK government said it has been "steadfast in its commitment" to keep the NHS "free at the point of use".
She said she felt for those picketing and strongly believed they deserved to be paid properly.
The couple's campaigning, along with other bereaved families led to the Ockenden report which revealed that 201 babies and nine mothers could have survived if they had received better maternity care.
When asked on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast whether it is safer now giving birth than it was in 2009, Ms Davies, who now lives in Hereford, said "in some cases it is safer".
"They look for the least ill person and they get the least care, mine was a considered completely normal pregnancy so I was never therefore risk assessed once and that was to Kate's ultimate detriment."
To mothers-to-be, Ms Davies said: "Do not be a passive recipient of care.
"Hear your body, know your body, if you think something is not right speak out.
"And if you are not listened to, you knock a wall down, you find advocates.
"You shout and make sure that every single test and check is done."
The couple's fight was not without obstacles, from being muted and spoken over at a health trust meeting to being forced to move away from their home due to harassment.
Finally after more than seven years of campaigning, the then health secretary Jeremy Hunt launched the investigation.
The couple then lobbied for funding to ensure the NHS had the money and training it needed to make the necessary changes.
In recognition of their work Rhiannon and Richard were awarded MBEs in the King's Birthday Honours List.
Ms Davies said: "We were very, very surprised and very humbled to receive the award."
They have received "messages of just pure love" and "recognition" that their "fight came from our absolute love of Kate", she said.
All Welsh unions except the Royal College of Nursing have agreed to a 5% pay rise and a one-off payment for 2022-23 worth between £900 and £1,190.
During the last round of negotiations with the Welsh government - for the previous financial year - GMB and Unite, representing ambulance workers, also took strike action, but both have voted to accept this updated offer.
The Welsh government has said all along that there is no more cash available and it remains in ministers' hands whether negotiations resume.
Unions in England including Unison and the GMB accepted the UK government's offer but Unite members and the RCN have rejected it.
The UK government said: "The government has been steadfast in its commitment to the guiding principles of the NHS, which will always be free at the point of use and never be for sale."