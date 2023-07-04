Parents of pupils whose ski trip was cancelled due to extreme delays at Dover have expressed anger at not being able to claim refunds.

In April - during massive tailbacks at the busy port on Easter weekend - pupils of Dorothy Stringer school in Brighton were forced to turn back following a 14-hour wait on their coach.

Parents have been told they would not be able to claim nearly £1,400 that they they paid for each child.

Insurer AXA said they "sympathise" with the parents, but the reasons for cancellation were not covered by their policy.