Facial recognition technology is to be introduced in a bid to stop underage users renting e-scooters in Birmingham.

Legally, users have to be 18 and have at least a provisional driving licence.

An inquest following the death of 12-year-old Mustafa Nadeem in December heard he had been riding an e-scooter unlocked by a friend using an under-16s bank account.

A contract with supplier Voi ended in February and new operator Beryl is expected to roll out its scheme "soon".