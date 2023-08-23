"I phoned around four or five different insurance brokers over here and all of them were way above £1,500," said Ms Murphy.

"Because I'm only 17 and on minimum wage... trying to finance that myself and buying a car is really difficult."

Business owner Mim Sarre, who runs Mim's Kiosk, employs a lot of young drivers to deliver food.

But she said the insurance prices had affected the number of young people she could hire.

"It's really hard," she said.

"When your business is getting more traction you need to have that support and people stepping in and doing those sorts of hours," she said.

"Students are available and it suits them.

"It's just a shame I can't employ them anymore."

Lauren Baker, 20, said she received an increase of £1,000 in her insurance bill despite having no claims and being with the same company for three years.

She said: "I would actually like for insurance companies to give younger people a chance.

"How else are you meant to get the experience of learning to drive if no insurance company is willing to take you on?"