Kent Eurostar services petition backed by 30,000
At a glance
Eurostar services have not stopped at stations in Kent since before the pandemic
More than 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for them to be restored
Eurostar has confirmed it will not be running services in 2023 and 2024 and says it understood this was "disappointing"
More than 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for Eurostar services in Kent to be reinstated.
The train hasn't stopped at Ebbsfleet and Ashford International since the start of the pandemic.
Campaigners in Kent say the stops were vital for the county's economy.
Eurostar has confirmed it will not be running services to or from stations in Kent in 2023 or 2024, and says it understands this was "disappointing".
The petition is due to be presented to the company at a meeting on Tuesday.
Eurostar cited financial factors and the post-Brexit border situation as reasons for the Kent services not being immediately restored.
A spokesman for Eurostar said: "Our Kent stations will remain closed throughout 2023 and 2024. We will provide an update should anything change regarding this.
"We understand this is disappointing for the local communities, and we will continue to work closely and openly with the local councils on the future of the stations."
