A Devon school has been partially shut after becoming the county's second to identify Raac in its buildings.

Colyton Grammar School, near Seaton, said a "small part of its estate" was shut where reinforced autoclaved aerated concretre was found.

The news comes after Petroc College, in the north of the county, confirmed it had found it.

The total number of England schools found to have Racc rose to 174 in the government's latest data.