Police in Nottinghamshire have seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants after an illegal factory was closed down.

Officers raided a commercial building in Reform Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield on 8 December, with the plants taken away and destroyed.

Nottinghamshire Police said "dangerous electrical modifications" at the site were also fixed.

No arrests were made during the raid, but officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.