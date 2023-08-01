Laundry room blaze tackled by six fire crews
Six fire crews were called to tackle a blaze that broke out in a laundry room in Essex.
The fire, which occurred at a property on Prince Charles Avenue in Orsett on Monday morning, spread to an outbuilding before crews managed to put out the flames.
The laundry room was destroyed and the adjoining building left badly damaged, Essex fire service said.
An investigation has been taking place.
