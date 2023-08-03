Train cancellations across the south coast will go ahead on Saturday, affecting major events such as Pride in Brighton and Hove and Glorious Goodwood in Chichester.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) services will be extremely limited across the south coast, with very few trains running south of Three Bridges to the whole of East and West Sussex.

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said GTR's decision was "extremely disappointing" as talks were called off between the council and the railway operator.

GTR - which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express - has apologised to passengers and said cancellations were due to "safety concerns for Brighton Pride".