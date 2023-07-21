Tributes to biker killed in lorry crash
- Published
A 61-year-old motorcyclist who died after a collision with a lorry in Nottinghamshire has been described as "a friend to many".
Nigel Osler was injured in the crash on the A617/A60 crossroads junction, in Mansfield, at about 04:00 BST on 12 July.
Mr Osler, from Derbyshire, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but died later the same day.
Police said they were still investigating the accident and appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The junction and surrounding roads were closed for eight hours whilst investigation work was carried out at the scene.
In a joint statement, Mr Osler’s family said: “Nigel was a husband, dad, grandad, brother and friend to many.
"He loved his motorbikes and with his years of experience on the roads, took safety very seriously.
“It is sadly ironic that he was riding to work to start his shift as an HGV driver.
“We would like to thank those who have shared heart-warming words of support at this incredibly tough time for us all.
"If anything good can come from this, please be more aware on the roads to prevent horrific tragedies like this from happening to others."
