Labour councillor Chris Penberthy asked the commissioner to provide data to show the extent to which gun licensing is being subsidised by taxpayers in Devon and Cornwall.

He said the current difference between income generated and the cost of processing each licence meant money was being diverted from other areas of policing.

Mr Penberthy added: “People have a choice of owning a gun, and if they choose to have a gun they should be covering costs.”

Ms Hernandez said she would provide the data after the meeting, adding: “The fees issue is a really interesting one - it has been one of my upsets - I’m very happy to get that data.”

The commissioner said she supported an increase in gun licence application fees, but did not support so-called full cost recovery.

She said: “The challenge we’ve got is how can it still be £79.50 for five years when the gun costs more than that.

"I think gun users accept that it’s time for change…but I’m not into full cost recovery, because that drives inefficiencies and puts all of the burden on the applicant.”

While the BBC does not have figures for Devon and Cornwall, Freedom of Information data showed that some forces are spending up to £500 processing each licence.

Ms Hernandez also told the panel she will support Plymouth City Council with its attempts to get the government to pay its costs for holding the inquest in to the Plymouth Shootings.

Labour councillor Sally Hayden told her it had cost the council £400,000.