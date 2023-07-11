The building, which dates back to the 1850s and was closed in 1970, had been deemed "at risk of further rapid deterioration" by Historic England., external

It was created by architect Edward Welby Pugin, who was responsible for several other sites across the UK.

Pictures showed how part of its roof had collapsed while its interior suffered smoke damage.

Ushaw commercial director Jonathan Ward said the scale of the damage was not yet clear, and it was believed the fire started in the eastern part of the building.

"The fire then spread in a southerly direction into the roof space of St Aloysius Chapel," he said.

"It is possible, although we do not yet know, that the damage in the chapel may not be as serious as in the eastern range."

Mr Ward said nobody had yet entered the buildings due to safety concerns and the area remained cordoned off to "protect the public".

He added it was currently "impossible for us to predict what the future holds" until bosses can access the site.

It took a number of hours to bring the fire under control by crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

Durham County Council had also been called to the scene to help secure the area.