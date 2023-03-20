The pier, which first opened in 1881, was bought by the Mellors Group in February 2021 after it was put up for sale for £3m.

Redevelopment proposals include improved accessibility, upgrades to the pier’s facade, renewing the lighting and furniture on the pier and creating a pedestrianised walkway on the approach.

Those behind the project said they wanted to restore the theatre to its "former glory".

The group's managing director James Mellors said: “We believe that restoring and regenerating the pier is vital to safeguard such an important heritage feature in the town.

"With our investment to help transform the surrounding areas, we believe this will make a big contribution to improving the image of Skegness and attracting more visitors to enjoy a short break or holiday in one of the country’s premier seaside towns.”

“We are thrilled that our joint project has been recognised and awarded such a significant investment from The Arts Council England," he added.

Work on the resort's theatre includes refurbishing the auditorium and dressing rooms, along with a multi‐use workshop space.

Theatre manager Pollyanne Trapmore-Shaw said the funding would be used to transform the building in order to put heritage and culture at the forefront of what Skegness has to offer.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.