Trio arrested after suspected drug deal spotted

Three people have been arrested after a suspected drug deal was spotted by police in Nottinghamshire.

Plain-clothed officers in an unmarked car saw possible dealing at the junction of Stoneyford Road and Quarrydale Road, in Sutton-in-Ashfield, at about 11:40 BST on Monday.

Officers caught up with a suspect found to have drugs in her clothing.

A search of a house was then carried out, with large quantities of cocaine and heroin seized and two men arrested.