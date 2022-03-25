"We’re overjoyed," campaigner Steve Milsom told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We’ve spent lots of time writing and campaigning to ministers and we were worried it might not have gone in our favour, so it’s just delightful."

Mr Young had told the States Assembly that if the field was not safeguarded, there would be "less than 10 years supply at the end of 2025 for our own construction materials".

He said: “We will have to completely now go into looking into importation of construction materials."

But a majority of Jersey’s States Members said the island should seek to use alternative, more modern methods of construction, while also arguing sufficient reserves do exist in the island’s two quarries.

Those against the minister’s proposal also claimed expanding the quarry could result in the closure of the nearby Greenhills Country House Hotel.

Senator Kristina Moore, who was behind calls for the status of the field to remain as it is, said: "It is the right thing to do for the local community and the right thing to do in terms of the future of construction in the island.

"I feel reassured and confident that we can continue to deliver and meet the homes that we want to see provided in the island, but in a more sustainable fashion that will, in the short term at least, protect this green field but also meet the needs of our community."

BBC Jersey has approached Granite Products, which owns La Gigoulande Quarry, for comment.