Apology made after half-marathon was 200m short
- Published
Organisers of the Great Eastern Run have apologised after some runners found their half-marathon race was up to 200m (656ft) too short.
The issue, which was put down to "human error", happened between mile 11 and 12 on the course in Peterborough.
Race organisers Good Running Events said some competitors were able to take a possible shorter race line at Park Crescent.
Aaron Murrell, from the event, said he offered his "heartfelt apologies" to the runners affect.
About 2,300 people took part in the event on 16 October - the first time the race had taken place since 2018.
'Measures in place'
Mr Murrell, director at Good Running Events, said after the half-marathon some runners contacted them to say their run-tracking apps or GPS had measured the distance as short of the usual 13.1 miles (21km) distance.
He said the error, as first reported in the Peterborough Telegraph,, external had not affected all runners and there was variation in the amount the course was short by, with the most being 200m (656ft), which he "really regrets".
"We organise a whole host of races year in, year out, but this was just down human error," he said.
Mr Murrell said organisers had "put measures in place" to prevent a similar issue in 2023.
"We're looking forward to next year; we get fantastic local support from spectators, volunteers, and runners, so we'll improve it yet again and make tweaks to the route," he said.
Mr Murrell added that organisers had already received entries for 2023, including from those who had run a too-short distance this year.
