Organisers of the Great Eastern Run have apologised after some runners found their half-marathon race was up to 200m (656ft) too short.

The issue, which was put down to "human error", happened between mile 11 and 12 on the course in Peterborough.

Race organisers Good Running Events said some competitors were able to take a possible shorter race line at Park Crescent.

Aaron Murrell, from the event, said he offered his "heartfelt apologies" to the runners affect.

A﻿bout 2,300 people took part in the event on 16 October - the first time the race had taken place since 2018.