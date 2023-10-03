Irish police begin protest over garda rota row
At a glance
Irish police officers begin first of five protests over shift patterns
Drew Harris has led An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) for five years
The Belfast-born Commisioner was given a vote of no confidence after decision to change garda rotas last month
The Westmanstown roster is due to start next month
Gardaí (Irish police) have begun the first of five protests over a decision from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to change work rotas.
The body presenting rank and file officers, the Garda Representatives Association (GRA) balloted its members over industrial action last month.
The association has been in dispute with Mr Harris over rota changes and other working conditions.
Officers are protesting over the reintroduction of the Westmanstown roster prior to the start of talks between all sides.
Gardaí had voted to withdraw voluntary overtime on all five Tuesdays in October and strike on 10 November if the current dispute is not resolved.
Commissioner Harris has said he is ready to begin talks on the roster issues and the three other garda associations are prepared to enter talks.
Voluntary overtime is used on checkpoints and patrols, to bring units up to strength, to staff stations and to increase visibility at a time when gardai numbers are in decline.
It is also used to cover the Dáil (Irish Parliament) and police special events, as well as in major investigations and for court appearances.
The Westmanstown roster was announced by Mr Harris which would revert back to pre-pandemic rotas, under which officers would return to six-day working weeks, followed by four days off.
This proved unpopular with rank and file gardaí, many of whom want to keep Covid-era rotas, where shifts are longer but they work four days on and four off.
Last year, the GRA said the six-day week would mean 47 additional days on duty per year for some members, increasing commuting and childcare costs.
After months of negotiations with the GRA, Mr Harris said last month that he was proceeding with the six-day rota, despite the objections.
Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ on Monday, GRA President Brendan O'Connor said people will see a "slower response" and may see "less visibility" of garda in certain areas.
"Our members are simply saying - the service is depleted because of recruitment and retention. The only reason it's functioning is because of our flexibility and commitment to go beyond the call of duty.
"We want to sit down, we want to solve this problem, we never wanted to be in this position."
Commissioner Harris has said he and garda management are available for intensive talks.
He is meeting each of the garda associations separately this week.
As Garda officers protest, barrister's in Ireland who work in criminal law will strike for the first time on Tuesday, in a dispute over Government cuts to pay.
The barristers will protest outside courthouses across the country between 10:00 and 13:00 local time including a protest at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
The barristers will be joined by criminal defence solicitors, who are withdrawing their services due to a failure to reinstate cuts to their fees.