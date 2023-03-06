Snow and ice set to hit as warnings issued
Heavy snow and ice could bring "significant disruption" to parts of the West Midlands later warnings say.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for all parts of the region south of Stoke-on-Trent from 21:00 GMT on Monday until Tuesday morning.
Parts of Staffordshire and Shropshire are expecting more snow on Thursday.
This could lead to "difficult travel conditions" in some parts, the Met Office said.
Some roads and railways were likely to be affected in these areas, it said, and people should expect longer journey times.
Forecasters say a "major change" is under way as Arctic air sweeps in from the north, bringing snow, ice and plunging temperatures for many.
An alert by the UK Health Security Agency also remains in place.
These warn that all of England is likely to experience cold weather for much of the week.
The agency said this could have a "serious impact" on the health of those who are vulnerable to cold weather, and urged people to check on relatives.
It advised over-65s, or those with pre-existing medical conditions, to heat their homes to at least 18C.