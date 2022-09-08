A﻿ puppy that got stuck down a drain has been rescued by firefighters.

F﻿irefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate the Jack Russell, called Lily, after the pet disappeared during a walk at Aldershot Park in Hampshire.

The fire service said Lily had become "disorientated and distressed" before being rescued on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighter Phil Wareham said: "A very relieved and grateful owner couldn't have been happier with the crews' efforts.