Senior politicians have reflected on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at the British-Irish Council summit in Jersey.

The 39th summit brought together leaders from the UK government, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the Channel Island nations of Jersey and Guernsey, and the Isle of Man.

No representatives from Northern Ireland were present due to the collapse of the power-sharing institutions at Stormont.

Levelling Up Minister, Michael Gove, represented the Westminster government in the absence of the prime minister.