A new exhibition will celebrate the life and career of textile designer Bernat Klein in the centenary year of his birth.

The National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh will host the event starting in November.

The Serbian-born artist settled in the Scottish Borders after World War Two.

The exhibition will examine his creative process and varied career.

It is part of a series of events developed by the Bernat Klein Foundation to mark 100 years since his birth in 1922.