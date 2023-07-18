A council has issued a warning to an entire street over excess bags of rubbish left next to bins.

West Northamptonshire Council issued the "section 46 notice" to about 100 household on Harefield Road in Northampton.

It asked householders to correctly present their rubbish for collection, but one resident said the street was being unfairly treated.

The authority said the notice would allow it to take action against those who "ignore the rules".