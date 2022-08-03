Health bosses in the Scottish Borders say efforts are being made to prevent another GP surgery closing after struggling to attract doctors.

Coldingham surgery closed last year because of staff shortages, with patients being offered health services at neighbouring Eyemouth.

Now patients at the Chirnside Medical Practice have been informed by letter that the doors could be closing if a salaried GP cannot be found.

The move come after the partners failed to replace a GP who left the practice in March.

NHS Borders said the health board had until recently been lucky in escaping Scotland-wide problems recruiting GPs.

Dr Tim Young, associate director for primary and community services, said: “The practice has been trying to attract a replacement without success and we are now at the point where we are at a full options appraisal.

“No decisions have yet been made, and we want to involve all of the practice’s patients over the following weeks as we look at what options are available.”