Second GP surgery could close after recruitment problems
At a glance
A Borders village faces losing its GP surgery due to recruitment problems
Chirnside Medical Practice patients have been told it could close if a new GP cannot be found
Another Borders practice, Coldingham, closed last year due to staff shortages
NHS Borders said it was making efforts to keep Chirnside open
- Published
Health bosses in the Scottish Borders say efforts are being made to prevent another GP surgery closing after struggling to attract doctors.
Coldingham surgery closed last year because of staff shortages, with patients being offered health services at neighbouring Eyemouth.
Now patients at the Chirnside Medical Practice have been informed by letter that the doors could be closing if a salaried GP cannot be found.
The move come after the partners failed to replace a GP who left the practice in March.
NHS Borders said the health board had until recently been lucky in escaping Scotland-wide problems recruiting GPs.
Dr Tim Young, associate director for primary and community services, said: “The practice has been trying to attract a replacement without success and we are now at the point where we are at a full options appraisal.
“No decisions have yet been made, and we want to involve all of the practice’s patients over the following weeks as we look at what options are available.”
Further vacancy
Already a GP down, Chirnside will face a further vacancy next year with the retirement of a salaried partner.
The branch is connected to the larger Merse Medical Practice seven miles (11km) away in Duns.
If a GP cannot be found it is likely patients will be transferred.
Dr Alison Brown, GP partner at Merse, said: “We are working closely with colleagues at NHS Borders to explore these issues, and what options are available to provide the best possible service to our entire practice population going forward.”
All Chirnside patients are being invited to provide suggestions for the future of health care in the village.
A working group, to include patients, has also been set up.
NHS Borders general manager Cathy Wilson added: “It is important that we now explore the issues and assess available options in order to provide the best possible service for patients.
“Patient and community involvement in this process is vital, and I have written to all patients inviting their comments and suggestions.
“I am also looking for volunteers to be involved in the group who will progress this work.”