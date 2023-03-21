A police officer banned from driving after she crashed a car while nearly three times over the drink-drive limit quit her job before she would have been sacked.

Former PC Rachel Cantwell, of Northamptonshire Police, was off-duty on 11 December when the car left the road.

She lost her licence after admitting drink-driving at Oxford Magistrates' Court in December.

Following a disciplinary hearing, the 27-year-old has also been placed on the College of Policing's barred list.