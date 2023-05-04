An artist has "raised a toast" to King Charles III by creating a portrait of his face using using 42 slices of bread and a large jar of Marmite.

Nathan Wyburn, 33, from Cardiff, said he wanted to celebrate coronation week by using ingredients from the King's favourite sandwich.

He said: "When I found out that the King himself actually loves Marmite as part of his favourite sandwich, that seemed even more fitting to know that he would totally approve of this."

The former Britain's Got Talent contestant said it took him two hours to create the artwork.