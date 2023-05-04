Artist makes King Charles out of Marmite on toast
An artist has "raised a toast" to King Charles III by creating a portrait of his face using using 42 slices of bread and a large jar of Marmite.
Nathan Wyburn, 33, from Cardiff, said he wanted to celebrate coronation week by using ingredients from the King's favourite sandwich.
He said: "When I found out that the King himself actually loves Marmite as part of his favourite sandwich, that seemed even more fitting to know that he would totally approve of this."
The former Britain's Got Talent contestant said it took him two hours to create the artwork.
The King's top sandwich choice reportedly consists of a fried egg, pesto, gruyere cheese and Marmite in an organic granary bap.
Mr Wyburn said the "most tedious part" of the process was spending half an hour toasting 42 slices of white bread in his four-piece toaster.
"The Marmite itself allows for a perfect tonal difference in the portrait - it's quite dark against the colour of the toast, so it allows me to get that contrast that I need for the portrait to pop out," he said.
Mr Wyburn met the King when he was still the Prince of Wales, and showed him some of his previous works using coffee.
He added that the King's "distinctive features" helped him create the portrait.
"I think what helps is that everybody knows what he looks like, (but) that can be a bit of pressure at the same time.”
Mr Wyburn said he and his housemates ate the whole Marmite portrait to ensure there was "no waste".