A plan for six GP surgeries to relocate into a medical centre in Shropshire has been indefinitely halted.

A range of services from the NHS, council and other groups would have been provided by the proposed health and wellbeing hub in Shrewsbury.

Opponents raised concerns including over access for residents and earlier this year NHS England paused the plan.

All further work and spending on the scheme has now been halted, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said.

"This is a hugely disappointing position given the significant amount of work that has been undertaken," chief medical officer Dr Nick White said.