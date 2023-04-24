The sky was a stunning sight on Sunday night for people in many parts of Wales.

The northern lights - also known as aurora borealis - appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.

BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee explained there was a strong geomagnetic storm which allowed more southerly latitudes to see the northern lights dance around the sky.

The charged particles from the sun interact with gases in the atmosphere to produce beautiful colours.