Endangered monkeys born in the treetops at Trentham

Three Barbary macaques have been born at a wildlife park.

Trentham Monkey Forest announced the births saying the babies were born high up in the trees within the past few weeks.

Barbary macaques are part of the only species of monkey native to Europe, with fewer than 8,000 expected to be left in the wild, the attraction near Stoke-on-Trent said.

Sir David Attenborough highlighted the struggles of the wild Barbary macaque in one of his latest BBC Dynasties II series episodes.