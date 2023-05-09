Endangered monkeys born in the treetops at Trentham
Three Barbary macaques have been born at a wildlife park.
Trentham Monkey Forest announced the births saying the babies were born high up in the trees within the past few weeks.
Barbary macaques are part of the only species of monkey native to Europe, with fewer than 8,000 expected to be left in the wild, the attraction near Stoke-on-Trent said.
Sir David Attenborough highlighted the struggles of the wild Barbary macaque in one of his latest BBC Dynasties II series episodes.
"They are already proving to be incredibly popular with our visitors, who are enjoying watching them play and interact with their monkey families," said Monkey Forest park director, Matt Lovatt.
"Barbary macaques are a highly endangered species so every birth that takes place at the park is very special."
The 60-acre forest hosts 140 free-roaming Barbary macaques.
