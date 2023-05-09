Endangered monkeys born in the treetops at Trentham

Barbary macaque female with her newborn babyTrentham Monkey Forest

The Barbary macaque is thought to be the only species of monkey native to Europe

At a glance

  • Three Barbary macaques are born at Trentham Monkey Forest

  • The babies are thought to have been born in the treetops within the last week

  • Fewer than 8,000 are expected to be left in the wild, the Staffordshire attraction has said

  • Conservationists are said to be “over the moon”.

Oprah Flash
BBC News West Midlands

Three Barbary macaques have been born at a wildlife park.

Trentham Monkey Forest announced the births saying the babies were born high up in the trees within the past few weeks.

Barbary macaques are part of the only species of monkey native to Europe, with fewer than 8,000 expected to be left in the wild, the attraction near Stoke-on-Trent said.

Sir David Attenborough highlighted the struggles of the wild Barbary macaque in one of his latest BBC Dynasties II series episodes.

Trentham Monkey Forest

Trentham Monkey Forest said the number of Barbary macaques in the wild have been declining rapidly, with fewer than 8,000 expected to be left in the wild.

"They are already proving to be incredibly popular with our visitors, who are enjoying watching them play and interact with their monkey families," said Monkey Forest park director, Matt Lovatt.

"Barbary macaques are a highly endangered species so every birth that takes place at the park is very special."

The 60-acre forest hosts 140 free-roaming Barbary macaques.

Trentham Monkey Forest

Monkey Forest conservationists are said to be “over the moon”

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links