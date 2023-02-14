Guernsey's bailiff has opened a disaster relief fund for people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Money raised will be passed to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to provide medical treatment and other essentials.

The earthquakes are known to have killed almost 40,000 people in the two countries.

"We know that any donation, however small, will be well-received through the DEC's partner charities and will be put to good use," said Bailiff Richard McMahon.

The Bailiff's Disaster Relief Fund has existed since 2001.

Its purpose is to act as a focus for Guernsey donations in support of fundraising initiatives promoted by the Disasters Emergency Committee, an English registered charity.

You can donate by

Bank transfer:

Sort Code Account Number Reference:

NatWest Bank, Guernsey

60-09-20

70956421

Bailiff's Disaster Relief Fund Turkey-Syria Appeal

In person at the bank counter:

Any branch of NatWest in the Bailiwick for the account of

Bailiff's Disaster Relief Fund Turkey-Syria Appeal, number 70956421

By post:

Cheques may be made payable to Bailiff's Disaster Relief Fund Turkey-Syria Appeal and sent to The Bailiff's Chambers, Royal Court House, St. Peter Port, GY1 2NZ