Dublin airport drone disruption easy to fix, says O'Leary

Disruption caused by drones being flown at Dublin Airport is "reasonably easy" to fix, Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O'Leary has said.

Mr O'Leary called on the Irish government to give the airport the power to disable drones with specific technology.

Three flights were diverted to Belfast and Shannon on Thursday after Dublin had to suspend operations due to drones.

"This is completely unacceptable. Dublin Airport is the only major EU airport that for six times in the last six weeks has been shut by illegal drone activity," Mr O'Leary told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme. , external

He said about 20,000 people had been affected by the disruption on Thursday.

"The solution to this is reasonably easy," he added.

"We don't want 15-year jail sentences. We want Dublin Airport to have the power to disable drones.

"Most European Airports, Gatwick, Heathrow, Stansted, Schiphol, all have anti-drone technology. It's not expensive. It costs about €100,000 (£88,000) and it is operated by airport police."

Operating a drone within 5km (3.1 miles) of the airport is prohibited.