Lizard lifeboat crew rescues four stranded on rocks
A lifeboat crew rescued four people who were cut off by the tide on The Lizard peninsula.
The Lizard RNLI crew were called to help the stranded group at 18:11 BST on Tuesday.
Mullion coastguards said the rescue boat was able to "get right in close to the rocks and skilfully rescued the casualties in tricky conditions".
The four rescued people were taken to the Lizard Lifeboat Station.
"Many thanks to the lifeboat for their amazing work," said the coastguards.