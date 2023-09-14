A major new housing development on the edge of Chard could still go ahead – but with fewer homes than was originally intended.

Persimmon Homes South West applied in July 2016 for permission to build up to 323 homes between the A358 Tatworth Road and the B3162 Forton Road, at the southern edge of the town.

The plans were subsequently revised down to 252 homes, but South Somerset District Council postponed a decision on the proposals in April 2021 due to concerns about traffic and the funding for a primary school.

The developer has now made further changes to the plans, reducing the number of homes to 236 and providing additional phosphate mitigation off-site.