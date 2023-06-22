Limited edition Oyster card to celebrate 20 years
A limited edition Oyster card has been launched to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
The smartcard was first used on 30 June 2003.
It has since been used by 125 million people across London transport.
The card can be purchased from ticket machines in all London Underground stations in Zone 1.
Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at Transport for London (TfL), said: “We’re excited to be celebrating 20 years of the Oyster card as a world leading innovative way to travel."
