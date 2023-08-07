A mobile laundry system that enables reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) to be washed more locally is operating for the first time in the south-west of England in a Cornwall hospital.

The University of Exeter said the modular system could wash certain PPE items up to 75 times each.

It said the work was a bid to cut down on single-use PPE, and also reduce waste and emissions in the items' disposal.

St Michael’s Hospital in Hayle is employing reusable facemasks, surgical gowns and operating theatre drapes.