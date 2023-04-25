A Met Police superintendent who is the father of two autistic children has co-written a guide to help autistic people if they are stopped by the police.

Supt Dion Brown decided to create the guide, external when he realised the advice he was giving his children was what all autistic people should know.

It has been shared with every police force in the UK and also offers advice to officers about how to question or stop and search an autistic person

The guide was co-written with Sean Kennedy, a barrister who is himself autistic and has autistic children.