AIB scraps plans to remove cash services at 70 branches

One of Ireland's biggest banks has scrapped plans to remove cash services from 70 of its branches.

Earlier this week Allied Irish Banks (AIB) had announced that counter staff at those branches would no longer deal with cash, cheques or bank drafts.

However in a U-turn the bank has decided not to proceed with changes because it “recognises the customer and public unease that this has caused”.

A spokesman said the original proposals had been in the context of the “dramatic increase in the use of digital banking services and a decline in branch visits and cash usage”.

There had been some backlash to the move from business groups, consumers, farming and rural organisations and politicians.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin had called on AIB to reconsider the move as many people, particularly older customers, still need cash facilities.