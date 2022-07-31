The Department of Sport in the Republic of Ireland has confirmed that it has contacted a number of sporting bodies to see if there is accommodation available for Ukrainian refugees at their venues.

It said it had been asked by the Department of Children to contact the GAA, the IRFU and Sport Ireland looking for short term accommodation, following a report in the Business Post, according to RTÉ.

The Irish government is under increasing pressure to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

About 3,500 Ukrainian refugees living in student accommodation will have to move out in the next coming weeks as students return to college.

More than 43,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the Republic of Ireland and it is anticipated that there could be about 50,000 by the middle of August.

Speaking to RTÉ, the Nasc Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre chief executive said accommodating people in sporting venues not designed for accommodation should be a "measure of last resort".

Fiona Hurley said the majority of people escaping war were predominantly women, children and vulnerable adults and that it was difficult to ensure correct safeguarding procedures in venues like these.

Earlier this month a number of Ukrainian refugees had been accommodated in the Aviva stadium in Dublin but have since been moved to alternative accommodation.