A total of 15 asylum-seeking children missing from hotels in East Sussex have been arrested in the past two years, it has emerged.

Of the 227 children reported missing from hotels in Brighton, Hove and Eastbourne since July 2021, a total of 141 have been found, Sussex Police said.

But 15 have been arrested including on suspicion of drug offences, possession of an offensive weapon, theft and robbery, the force added.

The Home Office said the welfare of minors was an "absolute priority".