Cameron Senior, interim head of wealth and personal banking for HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man, said the pandemic had "accelerated" the way people bank.

He said: "We know from our review that the majority of customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking digitally.

"While we’ve seen a significant reduction in the number of customers using our Halkett Street and Five Oaks branches, we’ve developed a model that provides islanders with both the opportunity for face-to-face servicing as well as online banking products and services.”

Halkett Street branch will close in January, followed by Five Oaks in August 2024.

Head of HSBC branch network for the Channel Islands and Isle of Man, Alistair Phil, said it would work with "vulnerable customers" to ensure it could continue to provide them a service.

“Throughout this transition period, we’ll be working closely with our teams and customers, especially vulnerable customers, to ensure we continue to offer excellent service that reflects the different ways our customers are choosing to bank with us," he said.