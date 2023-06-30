Driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in crash

Melbourne RoadGoogle

The crash happened in Melbourne Road, close to the junction with Slade Lane

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Police said a black KTM Duke and a white Nissan MPV collided in Melbourne Road, near Donington Park in Leicestershire, shortly before 17:00 BST on Thursday.

The bike then hit a wall and the rider, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

Officers said the 55-year-old man was also held on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit and has been released under investigation.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related internet links