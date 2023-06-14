Isle of Man records its hottest June day
At a glance
Ronaldsway Met Office have confirmed Tuesday was the hottest June day on the Isle of Man since records began
A temperature of 28.1C (82.58F) was recorded at the Isle of Man Airport
It broke the record for June of 27.5 C (81,5F), which was set in June 2018
Meteorologist Adrian Cowin said Tuesday had also been "the second hottest day ever" on the island
The Isle of Man experienced its warmest June day on record on Tuesday, Ronaldsway Met Office confirmed.
A temperature of 28.1C (82.58F), which peaked at 15:40 BST, was logged at the airport.
The hottest June day had previously been seen in 2018 when a top temperature of 27.5C (81.5F) was reached.
Forecaster Adrian Cowin said Tuesday's reading meant it was also "the second hottest day ever" since records began in 1947.
The warmest day for any month on record on the Isle of Man was 12 July 1983 when temperatures reached 28.9C (84.02F).
Mr Cowin said "unusually all of the island benefited from the same hot air over the Irish Sea" on Tuesday, and the only places that would have felt slightly cooler were the promenades in Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey.
All of the other automatic weather stations positioned in the north, south, middle, and west of the island also showed temperatures close to 28C (82.4F), he said.
'Very warm'
The forecast continued to be hot over the next few days, although not as hot as Tuesday, Mr Cowin confirmed.
Temperatures were set to drop slightly further over the weekend, down to 21C (69.8F) by Sunday, with some scattered showers, he said.
But it would remain "very warm for the Isle of Man" for the time of year, as the average maximum temperature for June was 16C (60.8F), Mr Cowin added.
While residents and TT visitors have enjoyed the rising temperatures, the Isle of Man Fire Service has warned of an increased risk of wildfires in the Manx countryside due to the prolonged dry spell.
In the past week crews have been called to two large wildfires in Cregneash and Greeba.
Last month the island recorded its driest May since 2018, sparking fears from growers over the impact it could have on crops.
