The forecast continued to be hot over the next few days, although not as hot as Tuesday, Mr Cowin confirmed.

Temperatures were set to drop slightly further over the weekend, down to 21C (69.8F) by Sunday, with some scattered showers, he said.

But it would remain "very warm for the Isle of Man" for the time of year, as the average maximum temperature for June was 16C (60.8F), Mr Cowin added.

While residents and TT visitors have enjoyed the rising temperatures, the Isle of Man Fire Service has warned of an increased risk of wildfires in the Manx countryside due to the prolonged dry spell.

In the past week crews have been called to two large wildfires in Cregneash and Greeba.

Last month the island recorded its driest May since 2018, sparking fears from growers over the impact it could have on crops.