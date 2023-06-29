Asbestos has been found at 16 school buildings in Guernsey.

A recent Freedom of Information request, external found the material was present at sites including the Grammar School, Vauvert Primary, and Le Hougette.

Guernsey States said as long as there was good maintenance and the asbestos was not disturbed there was not "a significant health risk".

Breathing in the fibres can lead to lung diseases that can take from 15 to 60 years to develop, external.

It can be found in roof and floor tiles, cladding and Artex ceilings.