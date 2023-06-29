Asbestos found in 16 school buildings on island
At a glance
Asbestos has been found at 16 school buildings on the island
The material can be found in items like cladding and roof tiles
The States of Guernsey said there was "not a significant health risk" as long as the asbestos was "maintained in good condition"
- Published
Asbestos has been found at 16 school buildings in Guernsey.
A recent Freedom of Information request, external found the material was present at sites including the Grammar School, Vauvert Primary, and Le Hougette.
Guernsey States said as long as there was good maintenance and the asbestos was not disturbed there was not "a significant health risk".
Breathing in the fibres can lead to lung diseases that can take from 15 to 60 years to develop, external.
It can be found in roof and floor tiles, cladding and Artex ceilings.
All schools were surveyed in 2000 and any high-risk asbestos was removed over the next decade.
The States of Guernsey said: "So long as asbestos-containing materials are maintained in good condition and are not disturbed they do not present a significant risk to health.
"The regular inspections... ensure that the risk is monitored and controlled."
Paul Knight, CEO of asbestos removal company ASR Guernsey, said asbestos was used in building work during the 1970s.
He said: "It was the wonder product. There wasn't the information there is now, people getting ill from it from exposure. They didn't understand the reactions and hazards in years to come.
"You can manage asbestos, you haven't got to remove it, because it's a costly thing."
Mr Knight said he was "not surprised" by the findings but added that the schools were "pretty much on their game" in tackling it where needed.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.