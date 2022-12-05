Weapons found as two held over Land Rover thefts
Police found various weapons as officers arrested two men believed to have been involved in the theft of three Land Rover vehicles.
Nottinghamshire Police said a wanted vehicle was spotted in Worksop on Thursday evening.
The vehicle was then followed to a car park in Harland Way, with an "array of weapons" - including a bat and knife - found inside.
The men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft and possession of an offensive weapon.
The pair remain in custody as inquiries continue.
Insp Hayley Crawford said: "We've been able to arrest two people in connection with these thefts and working with our neighbouring officers in South Yorkshire, we've been able to recover a number of stolen vehicles.
"The theft of vehicles and those stolen from our rural communities remains a priority for us – I understand the impact having your van, car and transport stolen can have on a person's business and family, which is why we do everything we can to locate those responsible.
"Our investigation into these incidents remains ongoing so I want to appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and get in touch with us, your information could be the final piece we need to bring those responsible to justice."